B-Town Buzz: What's that on Randhir Kapoor's face? Knotty issues for Rakhi Sawant

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor was spotted in Bandra on July 30th with a what looked liked an injury on his face.

Randhir Kapoor spotted in Bandra. Pic/Yogen Shah

Randhir Kapoor was spotted in Bandra on July 30th with a mark on his face. What ails the veteran actor? Is it the tell-tale signs of an injury or just an inflammation of the skin? Kapoor, however, made no efforts to hide the scar in the presence of the click-happy paps.

Randhir Kapoor is the son of Raj Kapoor, he is known for his films like Jawani Diwani, Shree 420, Hamrahi, Raampur Ka Lakshman, Haath Ki Safai, Ponga Pandit among others. Randhir has also tried his hand at direction with films like Henna, Dharam Karam and Kal Aaj Aur Kal. He was married to co-star Babita Shivdasani. The two separated but never divorced. They are parents to Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Knotty issues



Rakhi Sawant

Drama queen Rakhi Sawant is grabbing eyeballs again. There's chatter that the item girl quietly tied the knot at a Juhu hotel on July 28. The groom is said to be an NRI. However, after reaching out to Rakhi for a confirmation, she rubbished the news. She claimed that she was doing a bridal photoshoot. "Does an actor have a personal life or not? Why is everyone talking behind my back?" Sawant says she definitely plans to get married in 2020. A new decade, a new controversy.

Recently in an interview with mid-day, Rakhi Sawant said that she will be part of the next season of Bigg Boss along with Deepak Kalal. Rakhi also said she would love to see Baba Ramdev, when asked about who she wants to see in the house.

Tiger Shroff's stunt director: He is a man with passion

Tiger Shroff's stunt action director Kecha, who has been training Tiger since Heropanti, his first film, until now with Baaghi 2 has a lot to share about his experience. Kecha shares, "We have an amazing experience with Tiger. He is a man with passion and has great endurance. Tiger is a very good guy, he is a real gentleman, very humble. I have trained him a lot, I share my ideas for choreography, then he performs after that I take his suggestions on it make my own style. I and my son have been training tiger together, Tiger knows my people and have trained really hard and Tiger knows my style."

On the work front, Tiger will be next seen in YRF's next film War along with Hrithik Roshan. He will also be seen in Baaghi 3 and Rambo remake.

