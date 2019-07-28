Rakhi Sawant wants to see Baba Ramdev in Bigg Boss 13

television

Rakhi Sawant, who claims to be part of the new season said it will be interesting if Baba Ramdev enters the Bigg Boss house

Rakhi Sawant

One of the most controversial shows on TV, Bigg Boss, is about to launch its new season. While names of prospective candidates keep floating every day, Rakhi Sawant claims to be part of the new season as well. The controversy queen was seen on the reality show a few years ago.

Sawant says, "Bigg Boss 13 is going to start soon and host Salman Khan has already selected me and Deepak Kalal [rumoured boyfriend] to be on the show. I will have a special entry. I am sure everyone will enjoy watching me."

Ask her who she wants to see on Bigg Boss this time, and she quips, "It would be interesting if Baba Ramdev enters the house. I would love to do a pole dance with him."

Sawant is currently seen in the music video, Chappan Churi. The track has been rendered by singer Mandakini. "I am confident that it will soon be on everyone's party list," she says.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant to play herself in ALTBalaji's upcoming web series Fixerr

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates