Rakhi Sawant to play herself in ALTBalaji's upcoming web series Fixerr
Rakhi Sawant will be seen voicing her opinion in reel life just like she does in real life. As Rakhi is playing herself in the series, she has donned a hot and glamorous look for the shoot.
Controversy's favourite child, Rakhi Sawant is all set to spice up the digital space with ALTBalaji's upcoming web-series Fixerr. She will be seen voicing her opinion in reel life just like she does in real life. As Rakhi is playing herself in the series, she has donned a hot and glamorous look for the shoot. She sizzles in a LBD (Little Black Dress) and will surely raise the temperature high on the release of the web series. She is a supporter of Jaiveer Mallik played by Shabir Ahluwalia. Whenever Jaiveer gets trapped, Rakhi gives media bytes and saves him by painting a saviour picture for him.
Speaking about her cameo in Fixerr, Rakhi Sawant shares, "I am very excited to be a part of ALTBalaji, I love Ekta Kapoor and working for her OTT platform makes me feel blessed. The best part is I am playing myself on screen. I am sure my fans will accept me with much love as always."
Fixer is a thrilling story of a tainted ATS officer, Jaiveer Malik played by Shabir Ahluwalia from Delhi who is drawn into the murky underbelly of the Mumbai movie mafia and industrialists and ends up becoming a fixer. The show also stars the beautiful Mahie Gill, Isha Koppikar and Karishma Sharma in prominent roles.
