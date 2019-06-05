Rakhi Sawant to play herself in ALTBalaji's upcoming web series Fixerr

web-series

Rakhi Sawant will be seen voicing her opinion in reel life just like she does in real life. As Rakhi is playing herself in the series, she has donned a hot and glamorous look for the shoot.

Controversy's favourite child, Rakhi Sawant is all set to spice up the digital space with ALTBalaji's upcoming web-series Fixerr. She will be seen voicing her opinion in reel life just like she does in real life. As Rakhi is playing herself in the series, she has donned a hot and glamorous look for the shoot. She sizzles in a LBD (Little Black Dress) and will surely raise the temperature high on the release of the web series. She is a supporter of Jaiveer Mallik played by Shabir Ahluwalia. Whenever Jaiveer gets trapped, Rakhi gives media bytes and saves him by painting a saviour picture for him.

Speaking about her cameo in Fixerr, Rakhi Sawant shares, "I am very excited to be a part of ALTBalaji, I love Ekta Kapoor and working for her OTT platform makes me feel blessed. The best part is I am playing myself on screen. I am sure my fans will accept me with much love as always."

Fixer is a thrilling story of a tainted ATS officer, Jaiveer Malik played by Shabir Ahluwalia from Delhi who is drawn into the murky underbelly of the Mumbai movie mafia and industrialists and ends up becoming a fixer. The show also stars the beautiful Mahie Gill, Isha Koppikar and Karishma Sharma in prominent roles.

