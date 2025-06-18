Every year, International Sushi Day is observed on to celebrate the Japanese delicacy. As it gets popular in Mumbai, here are different ways you can make them. In India, chefs are not only celebrating global ingredients but also reimagining sushi with Indian ingredients.

Representation pic

With many Indians travelling around the world, they have now embraced the unique cuisines not only in different countries but also in India. While Chinese cuisine is more familiar because of its unique proximity and Indo-Chinese cuisine, Japanese cuisine has found its place in India over the years. It can be seen in the number of Asian restaurants sprouting not only in metros like Mumbai but also in other parts of the country. The fact that the cuisine is served at luxury properties from the hills in the north to the southern parts in Bengaluru and Chennai showcases its far reach beyond.

Every year, International Sushi Day is observed on around the world. When one talks about Japanese cuisine, it is the first dish that comes to our mind. While sushi has had its fair share of misconceptions over time, many people are slowly enjoy the unique flavours of the Japanese delicacy. Traditionally made with vinegared rice along with seafood and vegetables, it has come a long way to be interpreted in a whole new way across countries.

In India, chefs are not only celebrating global ingredients but also reimagining sushi with Indian ingredients. To celebrate the dish, mid-day spoke to some of these chefs and asked them to share their most innovative recipes for sushi, and they obliged. They not only share vegetarian but also non-vegetarian options -- which include truffle, but also Mexican and Goan flavours -- that will change the way you perceive the dish.

Truffle Edamame Avocado Uramaki

At Novotel Mumbai International Airport, executive chef Roshan Tadadikar says you can make a delicious version of classic sushi.

It is a modern, vegetarian twist on classic sushi rolls, featuring indulgent truffle oil and creamy avocado. He explains, "This sushi roll celebrates the richness of umami using truffle oil and edamame — a refreshing, vegetarian twist on a classic. It’s clean, indulgent, and designed for the modern palate."

Ingredients: (Serves 2-3)

Sushi rice 1 cup (uncooked)

Rice vinegar 2 tbsp

Sugar 1 tsp

Salt 1/2 tsp

Nori sheets 2 nos

Edamame (shelled, boiled) 1/2 cup

Avocado, ripe, sliced 1 no

Cream cheese 2 tbsp

Truffle oil 1 tsp

White sesame seeds, toasted 1 tbsp

Micro greens for garnish

Soy sauce for serving

Method:

1. Prepare the rice: Rinse sushi rice until water runs clear. Cook as per instructions. Once done, mix in rice vinegar, sugar, and salt while warm. Let it cool to room temperature.

2. Make the edamame mash: In a bowl, lightly mash the edamame with a fork. Add cream cheese and a drizzle of truffle oil. Mix well to form a textured, creamy filling.

3. Assemble the roll: Place a bamboo mat on a flat surface and lay a sheet of cling wrap over it.

4. Put a nori sheet on top. Spread a thin, even layer of sushi rice over the nori, then flip it so the rice is on the outside.

5. Add a line of the edamame truffle mix and sliced avocado in the center.

6. Roll tightly using the mat, pressing gently to form a uniform roll.

7. Finish & serve: Slice the roll into 6-8 pieces using a sharp knife. Garnish with sesame seeds and microgreens. Serve with soy sauce.

Avocado and Sushi Mexican Roll

Giving a Mexican twist to the classic, Arun Kala, who is the executive chef at Radisson Blu Plaza Resort & Convention Centre, Karjat, wants you to make an Avocado and Sushi Mexican Roll.

He explains, "It’s a creative twist on the classic sushi, infused with the zest and spice of Mexico." With a combination of pesto and spicy aioli, it is quite a different experience.

Ingredients:

For the rice:

Sushi rice 1 cup

Rice vinegar 2 tbsp

Salt 2 tbsp

For the spicy tuna mixture:

Tuna, drained 2 tbsp

Spicy aioli 1/4 cup

Scallions, finely sliced 2 nos

Pickled jalapenos, finely diced 2 tbsp

Pickled jalapeno brine (or lemon juice) 1/2 tbsp

English mustard 1 tbsp

Handful of dill sprigs, finely chopped

Salt 1/2 tsp

Black pepper

For the Mexican roll toppings:

Nori 4 sheets

Basil pesto 1/4 cup

Avocado 1 cup

Cucumber 1/2 no

Large tomato 1 no

Spicy aioli 1/4 cup

Method

1. Wash 1 cup of sushi rice a couple of times then add it to a small saucepan; pour in 1.5 cups of cold water, then set over medium-high heat. Once bubbly put on the lowest heat with the lid on and steam for 18- 20 minutes or until cooked. Season rice with salt and the rice vinegar, and mix it through the rice. Leave to cool.

2. Add the canned tuna, 1/4 cup of spicy aioli, sliced scallion, diced jalapenos, jalapeno brine, 1 tablespoon of mustard, dill, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and black pepper to a bowl; mash the tuna into the rest of the ingredients.

3. Slice cucumber into thin strips, slice avocado, tomato. Lay one of the nori sheets, rough side up, lightly wet the end of one sheet, then place the second sheet on top, overlapping to create one long piece of nori. Press down to seal the nori sheets in place.

4. Spread half the rice onto a thin layer on top of the nori; spread half the pesto onto the rice, then lay the cucumber strips on top. Spoon half the spicy tuna mixture on top, then the avocado and tomato slices. Drizzle with the extra spicy aioli. Repeat with the other nori sheets and ingredients.

5. Slowly roll up the sushi, as tightly as possible then slice it in half to serve. Serve it with extra spicy aioli.

Goan-Spiced Avocado & Quinoa Uramaki

Indian chefs like Kala are not only giving it a Mexican twist, at ITC Grand Goa Resort & Spa, executive chef Mohd Meerajuddin made a Goan-spiced Avocado and Quinoa Uramaki. He explains, "We’ve created this sushi that celebrates the Konkan coast. The mild heat of Recheado-spiced quinoa delivers both familiarity and freshness. It isn't just a sushi roll—they’re flavour journeys inspired by Goa’s produce and culinary heritage."

Ingredients (Makes 2 rolls/16 pieces):

Sushi rice 1 cup (cooked & seasoned with rice vinegar, sugar & salt)

Nori sheets 2 nos

Quinoa (cooked) 1/2 cup

Avocado, sliced 1 no

Goan Recheado masala, mild 2 tsp

Cucumber, julienned 1/4 no

Red bell pepper, julienned 1/4

Micro greens for garnish

Black sesame 1 tsp

Pickled ginger, wasabi, soy sauce to serve

Method:

1. Mix quinoa with mild Recheado masala for a Goan twist.

2. On a bamboo mat, place the nori sheet and spread seasoned rice evenly.

3. Flip the nori, add quinoa, avocado, cucumber, and bell pepper in the center.

4. Roll using the mat, slice into 8 pieces.

5. Garnish with sesame seeds and micro greens. Serve with standard accompaniments.

Temari Sushi Mosaic

In the hills, Arun Kumar, executive chef at Araiya Palampur, creates Temari Sushi Mosaic, inspired by Temari sushi (ball-shaped sushi). He explains, "Sushi, to me, is a canvas — where the rice is the foundation, and every topping tells a different cultural story. This version is a celebration of technique, terroir, and transformation.” In a platter of six, this dish not only experiments with vegetarian but also non-vegetarian and vegan versions.

For Sushi Rice Base:

Ingredients:

Japanese short-grain sushi rice 250g

Water 300ml

Rice vinegar 3 tbsp

Sugar 1.5 tbsp

Salt 1 tsp

Method:

1. Rinse rice until water runs clear. 2. Soak for 30 mins, then cook using standard absorption method.

3. Mix rice vinegar, sugar, and salt. 4. Gently fold into cooked rice while still hot. Cool before shaping.

Citrus Scallop with Lemon Zest and Tobiko

Ingredients:

Hokkaido scallop thin slice

Lemon segment 1 no

Tobiko (flying fish roe) 1/4 tsp

Shiso leaf small

Method:

1. Place shiso leaf over rice ball, top with scallop, lemon and tobiko.

Tuna with Pickled Shallots & Microgreens

Ingredients:

Maguro (raw tuna) thin slice

Pickled shallot rings 2 nos

Micro shiso or microgreens – pinch

Sea salt to finish

Method:

1. Lay tuna on the rice ball, top with shallots and micro greens.

Hamachi with Avocado Cream & Red Chili Pearl

Ingredients:

Yellowtail (Hamachi) thin slice

Avocado puree 1/2 tsp

Red chili pearl/sriracha dot 1 no

Method:

1. Place Hamachi over rice, add avocado and chili for a creamy-spicy contrast.

Charred Eggplant & Chive Blossom (Vegan)

Ingredients:

Japanese eggplant (thin slice, torched or grilled)

Toasted sesame seeds pinch

Chive stalks 3 small strands

Method:

1. Wrap eggplant around the rice ball, top with sesame and chive.

Cured Snapper with Edible Flowers

Snapper or sea bass – lightly cured slice

Ingredients:

Pickled red onion 1 petal

Edible flower petals for garnish

Gently place the fish and onion petals on rice, decorate with petals.

Truffle Mushroom with Sea Urchin (Uni)

Ingredients:

Blanched shiitake or oyster mushroom slice

Uni (optional, for luxe touch) 1 lobe

Truffle oil 1 drop

Method:

1. Wrap the mushroom around rice, top with uni and a hint of truffle oil.