Jason Isaacs says White Lotus cast was underpaid, 'We still would’ve paid to be in it'

Updated on: 18 June,2025 12:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Despite earning a modest 40K USD per episode, Jason Isaacs said the White Lotus 3 cast didn’t mind. 'We’d have paid to be in it. Maybe even a body part,' he joked

Pic/Instagram

Veteran actor Jason Isaacs recently revealed that every cast member on 'The White Lotus' Season 3 made USD 40,000 an episode, bringing their total pay for the series to around USD 320,000 each. Jason opened up on receiving equal pays as his co-stars in an interview with Vulture, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

"I didn't know that was public knowledge. That's absolutely true," he admitted. "Generally actors don't talk about pay in public because it's ridiculously disproportionate to what we do -- putting on makeup and funny voices -- and just upsets the public. But compared to what people normally get paid for big television shows, that's a very low price. But the fact is, we would have paid to be in it. We probably would have given a body part."


When asked if he minded being paid the same as some of his fellow White Lotus co-stars who have shorter acting resumes, such as Patrick Schwarzenegger and Aimee Lou Wood, Isaacs responded, "I never work for money."


"I mean, I've done all right," he added about his financial status. "People will think I have huge stockpiles of money but sadly, what I've done rather immaturely is expand my outgoings to match my incomings and pretty much spent everything I've earned over the years." The White Lotus season 3 premiered on February 16, 2025.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

