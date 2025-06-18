World Music Day is observed on June 21 to celebrate the joy it brings to our lives. While there are many different ways that happens, if you are somebody who loves singing, then explore these karaoke bars in Mumbai on weekdays and weekends

Representation pic

Listen to this article 7 places to enjoy karaoke nights in Mumbai that Mumbaikars swear by x 00:00

Plugging in our earphones or headphones to listen to music is literally second nature to us these days as we travel to college and work, or simply enjoying it at home alone or with our family and friends. However, singing our hearts out brings out a totally different side of many of us. It gets even better when it is karaoke, an activity that is not only done for fun these days but also pursued by people seriously not only around the world but also India.

Every year, World Music Day is observed on to celebrate the joy it brings to our lives. While there are many different ways that happen, if you are somebody who loves singing, then explore these karaoke bars in Mumbai during the week or weekends or if you are simply looking to have a fun time when you visit the city.

Here are 7 places to enjoy karaoke nights in Mumbai:

Bandra

Soul Fry

At the top of the list according to many Mumbaikars is Soul Fry in Bandra, which has been hosting karaoke nights for close to 20 years now. With an interesting mix of old and new English songs, nights, yes, nights are always full at the bar in a quiet by-lane of Bandra. If you are in the neighbourhood, then it should definitely be on your list. Since it gets full before 7 pm in the evening, it's best you book your table if you want to not only sing but also experience the joy of karaoke. Don't forget to put your name on the list early or you may have to wait your turn well into the night on the first day of the week.

Where: Soul Fry, Bandra West

When: , , and

Time: 7 pm onwards

The Den

Not too far away, even The Den All Day Cafe and Bar has karaoke nights. Unlike every other place, if you aren't able to sing your heart out on a , then this Bandra-based eatery has people lining up to sing their favourite tunes that not only include the usual English classics, Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars but also some good old rock music, that this writer can swear by.

Where: The Den, Bandra

When: Every

Time: 9 pm onwards

Khar

3 Wise Monkeys

If you don't want to travel too far between Andheri and Bandra, then 3 Wise Monkeys in Khar is a stone's throw away from the railway station. Known for their karaoke nights, Nicole and Savio Pashana, another Mumbaikar swear by. While the Hindi karaoke nights are on with Devroop and DJ Protto, English karaoke is hosted by Mario Andrade every .

Where: 3 Wise Monkeys, Khar West

When: Every and

Time: 9 pm onwards

Raasta

In fact, Sharlet also swears by Raasta in Khar. Ask her why and she says, "I think it's the vibe and the people who come there after ".

Where: Raasta, Khar

When: Every

Time: 9 pm onwards

Andheri

The Little Door

If you have been in Mumbai long enough, then you know that The Little Door in Andheri is one that you should definitely visit on a for brunch. It gets even better because the Brunch also has karaoke and what's better than letting your hair down with your friends and family to have a good time? With Nicole, sing your favourites but not without joining others including regulars who drop by only to sing some of the fun songs. Expect some Taylor Swift and Backstreet Boys apart from the recent trending songs.

Where: The Little Door, Andheri West

When: Every

Time: 12:30 pm onwards

Roadhouse Bluez

Another old timer like Soul Fry, Roadhouse Bluez in Andheri West is a favourite for many in the city including Sharlet Mariados and David Coutinho who has spent many nights there singing his favourite English hits. He shares, "DJ Shane is a proper rockstar with choosing the vibe, good food and classic English karaoke that goes on till 1.30 am. There is nothing not to like really." While it is located in Bandra and Andheri, he believes the latter is much better and only remembers enjoying himself every time he's gone out there.

Where: Roadhouse Bluez, Andheri West and Bandra West

When: Every day

Time: 8:30 pm onwards

Malad

Richie's

If you happen to be around Malad, then apart from David even Surabhi Kashyap and Shweta Mehrotra swear by Richie's. "Richie's is good because of the karaoke host DJ Daron. They have two floors; one has karaoke and the other one doesn't, so you can choose where you want to sit. They also have good offers on drinks and a great Orlem - Malad crowd." They not only have English but also Hindi karaoke not only on weekends but also weekdays.

Where: Richie's Bar and Eatery

When: Every , , , and

Time: 9 pm onwards