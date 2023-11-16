‘I feel like I grew up with Taylor Swift in all these years’: Decoding Taylor Swift’s fandom in India

As Taylor Swift embarks on the South American leg of The Eras Tour, and Mumbai hosts a Tribute Night for her this weekend, mid-day.com spoke to Gen-Z and Millennial Swifties who adore the American singer-songwriter, whose fandom has on a whole new level this year

As Taylor Swift embarks on the South American leg of The Eras Tour, fans who are not able to attend the concerts are watching the film screening. Photo Courtesy: Ira Malik/Alifiya Joel/Arunima Joshua

Ira Malik is 16 years old. The New Delhi-based teenager wasn’t even born when Taylor Swift released her first eponymous album in 2006 but the Gen-Z relates to the singer just like a Millennial. She has already booked tickets for The Eras Tour in Liverpool on June 14, 2024. Malik says she has been a Taylor Swift fan for as long as she can remember. She reveals, “If I had to pick a particular era or album, it was when she released ‘Speak Now’. It has been 13 years since the American singer-songwriter released the album. As the world is experiencing ‘The Eras Tour’ this year, which Swift embarked on in March 2023, her life and persona have become a global phenomenon fuelled by her fans.” Today, Malik not only owns vinyls of most of her albums but has a lot of merchandise related to the singer.