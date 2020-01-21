B-town buzz: When Manya met Mads; Neetu Chandra's Hollywood dreams

Lajja (2001) co-stars Manisha Koirala and Madhuri Dixit Nene caught up with each other at the Umang 2020 police show. The two actors were meeting after ages and could not stop complimenting each other on their ravishing looks.

Westside story

Neetu Chandra, who relocated to Los Angeles, has two films in her kitty. She has wrapped up Bulgarian filmmaker Stanislava Ivy's comic caper, The Worst Day. Chandra is shooting for a Korean TV series, Narae. She claims she is also in talks with Hollywood producer Sunil Perkash who is known for films like Salt (2010).

KJo to present Vijay's film

Amidst buzz that Karan Johar will launch South hottie Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood, KJo is now presenting the Hindi version of his Telugu film with Puri Jagannadh. The project, which rolled yesterday, sees the Arjun Reddy (2018) star play a speech-impaired character. Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan also feature in the drama. Looks like KJo has not yet found a suitable script for Deverakonda, who has been making frequent trips to Mumbai to catch up with him.

On the set

Rahul Roy has been shooting for Titli (2014) director Kanu Behl's next, Agra. "The film is an exploration of sexual dynamics within a family confined within the physical spaces they are forced to inhabit," says Behl. The film is set in the city of the Taj Mahal. The Aashiqui (1990) hearthrob looks unrecognisable with the salt-and-pepper facial fuzz.

