B-town channels 90s' avatars at director Amritpal Singh's birthday bash

B-town celebrities attended an iconic Bollywood theme bash hosted by filmmaker and producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, where they came dressed as characters from blockbuster hits from the 90s.

While director Karan Johar attended the bash dressed as Rahul from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', SRK's wife Gauri came dressed as Tina and the host of the party appeared to channel the character of Anjali from the same movie.

Karan Johar shared some groovy pictures on Instagram with a caption that read: "So BREAKING NEWS! We attended our dear friends @bindraamritpal's 90's BOLLYWOOD theme bash! So KKHH it was for us! @gaurikhan channelled her inner TINA @putlu channelled ANJALI and me of course had to be RAHUL !!! Don't miss the most embarrassed @iamsrk photobombing our poster recreation! @kajol #rani."

Actor Siddharth Malhotra recreated the look of Amitabh Bachchan from the iconic song 'Jumma Chumma De De' from the movie 'Hum' along with the legendary actor's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The actor shared the picture on Instagram, saying: "Make way for two of the biggest Big B fans. About last night, twinning with @ShwetaBachchan Happy birthday @bindraamritpal, Big love! #90sThemeParty."

Actor Jhanvi Kapoor recreated her mother late Sridevi's character from the movie 'Chandni' draped in a yellow chiffon saree. The actor was seen posing along with Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra.

Actor Neha Dhupia also marked her presence along with husband Angad Bedi. She came donning the look of 'Simran' from the 90s cult blockbuster 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', while her husband essayed Raj from the same movie. Angad shared the fun pictures on Instagram with a caption that read: "Thank you bindraamritpal for the lovely Birthday party. Lots of love from #Raj and #Simran from #ddlj."

Director and producer Vikram Fadnavis attended the bash dressed as Sunny Deol from the movie 'Border.' Gauri Khan posted his picture on Instagram and wrote, "Vikrammmmmmmm you nailed it.#Sunnyboy(with a laughing smiley)".

