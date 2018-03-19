Baaghi 2's Ek Do Teen song: Jacqueline Fernandez is the hotter version of Mohini

Jacqueline Fernandez's killer dance moves in the recreation of Ek Do Teen song are to watch out for in Baaghi 2



Jacqueline Fernandez in a still from the song. Image Courtesy: YouTube

After treating the audience with the 25-second teaser, the makers of Baaghi 2 have now released the biggest song of the year Ek Do Teen from Baaghi 2. In their bid to recreate the magic of the 1980s, the makers have revisited Madhuri Dixit's cult number Ek Do Teen featuring Jacqueline Fernandez in her hottest best avatar. Jacqueline's sexy moves and oozing hotness is making the song one of the year's finest chartbusters.

Watch the song here:

The makers took to twitter sharing the song captioning, "Mohini is back to bring the sizzle to the summer. The wait is over, #EkDoTeen out now". Jacqueline Fernandez also shared the song saying, "I hope you love it as much as I do #EkDoTeen watch it now!".

The song, originally choreographed by Saroj Khan, has been redesigned by Ganesh Acharya along with Ahmed Khan. The makers have retained the ingredients of the original track and have added a modern day touch to the evergreen chartbuster.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Jacqueline have collaborated many times before and their collaboration has always been a hit.

The renowned producer and the gorgeous actress have worked in successful films like Judwaa 2, Kick, Dishoom and all three installments of Housefull. Now the actress has mesmerized everyone with her latest song Ek Do Teen from Baaghi 2.

Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 2 brings to celluloid Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the very first time. The film has been creating immense buzz ever since its announcement. The makers have been timely treating the audience with contents that have raised the anticipation level completely.

Baaghi 2 trailer brings back Ronnie aka Tiger Shroff with a bang as a badass battle-hardened army officer. Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Baaghi 2' is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 30th March 2018.

