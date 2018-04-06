Sajid Nadiadwala's action entertainer Baaghi 2 witnesses an extraordinary week one at the box office with a total collection of 112.85 Cr



Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2

Sajid Nadiadwala's action entertainer Baaghi 2 witnesses an extraordinary week one at the box office with a total collection of 112.85 Cr. The Tiger Shroff starrer mints 7.95 Cr on day 7, garnering immense love and appreciations from audience and critics alike From being the highest opener of 2018 to ranking second at the weekend collection, Baaghi 2 created many records and it is set for many more benchmarks in coming days at the box office. Baaghi 2 also becomes the second successful movie from the partnership of Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios after Judwaa 2.

Ever since its release, Baaghi 2 have been setting records by becoming the highest opener of 2018 followed by the highest Good Friday opener ever. Tiger Shroff has taken the action a notch higher than what we had seen in the prequel. The actor is donning a never seen before avatar in the film which is certainly the best part about Baaghi 2. With Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff emerges as the youngest Bollywood actor to clock the fastest century The film also brings to celluloid Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the very first time.

Baaghi 2 also stars ensemble cast like Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Prateik Babbar, Deepak Dobriyal, Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj and introducing Sunit Morarjee in addition to Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan has opened on a positive note at the box office.

