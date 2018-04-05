Baaghi 2 box office collection day 6: Tiger Shroff's film enters 100 crore club

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's action-entertainer film, Baaghi 2 has been winning hearts. The film is doing a stupendous business at the Box Office



The makers of Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 2 were so confident of their product that they announced the third instalment before the release of the film. And their belief seems to have paid off — the actioner earned Rs 8.75 crore on Wednesday, which marks its entry in the 100 crore club. The film has surpassed Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh-starrer Padmaavat to register the highest first-day collection of the year so far.

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to post a story expressing his heartfelt gratitude towards his Godfather in the industry Sajid Nadiadwala after Baaghi 2 received a thunderous response at the Box Office. The actor said, "I want to thank Sajid Nadiadwala sir, my Godfather and father in the industry, who has given me a sort of rebirth in the industry. I'm very very thankful for him".

And #Baaghi2 hits a century... âÂÂ¹ ðÂÂÂÂ¯ cr and counting... Third film to cross âÂÂ¹ 100 cr mark in 2018, after #Padmaavat and #SKTKS... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr, Wed 9.10 cr. Total: âÂÂ¹ 104.90 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2018

A remake of the Telugu hit Kshanam (2016), Baaghi 2 enjoyed the advantage of an extended weekend since Friday was a holiday. Trade analyst Amod Mehra credits Shroff's popularity and the audiences' love for the action genre for the movie's stupendous performance. He says, "Action has never gone out of style. Also, apart from actors like Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, who are dominating this genre, there has hardly been a young hero who has proved his mettle in action films. But Tiger Shroff knows his audience and can easily be called the next action star."

Mehra is confident that Baaghi 2 will reach the coveted 100-crore mark soon. "The film will collect Rs 100 crore in the first week itself," he says. Echoing his sentiment, distributor-exhibitor Akshaye Rathi points out that Shroff has made a wise choice by making action his forte. Says Rathi, "Action films have always been a favourite with the masses. Besides being popular with the kids, Tiger Shroff has also established a connect with the masses [with this film]."

