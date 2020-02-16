Baaghi 3: From action to dance, Shraddha Kapoor does it all this time!

Ever since Aashiqui 2, which became a blockbuster success, Shraddha Kapoor has garnered a tremendous amount of fan- following. And after the success of Saaho and Chhichhore in 2019, fans are really looking forward to what she does next as an actor.

It's no news the actor is now gearing up with Tiger Shroff for Baaghi 3, which is already one of the most anticipated films of the year and fans have already declared this to be a massive blockbuster! This time, Kapoor will have another different character that will leave all of us surprised. This isn't your damsel-in-distress who's always rescued by the hero.

This time, she will also jump into the field to do tons of action and lots of dance. Talking about the action first, in the trailer, Shraddha is seen running from T-72 soviet military tanks. These tanks are some of the biggest ones in the world and no other actress has ever done this before in the history of Bollywood. A special point to be noted is the fact that Shraddha actually did the running shot without the help of any special effects or CGI.

And talking about dance, the first song from Baaghi 3 titled Dus Bahane 2.0 was released earlier and showed Shraddha in her hottest avatar ever, making fans go gaga over her,

On the work front, Shraddha will next be seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. The movie is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 will hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

