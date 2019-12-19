Baaghi 3: It's reunion time for Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Tiger Shroff said in one of his interviews that March 30, 2018, was one of the best days of his life when his film Baaghi 2 opened to a staggering 25 crores on its opening day. It surpassed the collections of a biggie like Padmaavat and smashed one too many box-office records. It ended its lifetime run at Rs 165 crores and made Tiger and Disha Patani much bigger stars than they already were.

In these last one and a half years, both Shroff and Patani have become much bigger forces to reckon with, and fans would surely love to see them on the celluloid again, and they will. Even though Patani died in Baaghi 2, she's all set to come back in Baaghi 3. Shocked? Well, a report by Mumbai Mirror states the makers have roped in the actress for a special song in the film.

Just like how Jacqueline Fernandez did a song in the second part, Patani would do the same in the third. A source close to the film stated, "A set has been constructed at a city studio and Disha will be seen shaking a leg with hundreds of background dancers. This one will be part of the narrative and take the story forward. It's a quintessential Bollywood dance number."

Baaghi 3 has been described by the makers as a much bigger and grander film than the first two films of the franchise, particularly in terms of action. Shroff recently returned from Serbia after a 40-day schedule and joked how he came back in one piece. This is his Instagram post in case you missed it:

The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande in crucial roles, and the potboiler is all set to release on March 6, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates