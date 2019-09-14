Baaghi 3: Residents complain of 'inconvenience' by crew during shoot

The production team allegedly blocked the building entrance with their vehicles (top) and had littered the premises during their shoot, residents claimed

While the shoot of Sajid Nadiadwala's next movie kicked off with much pomp and show at Harmony Mall (Oshiwara) last evening, it was hardly exciting for the local residents around the sets. The prep leading up to the shoot of Baaghi 3 has been harrowing for those living in the Harmony Mall Residency with residents claiming that the area has been littered with plastic waste and cigarette buds.

"Permission was given for shoot not to inconvenience us living in the building," a resident said.

A resident of the building, young entrepreneur, Priyanka Pereira, told mid-day, "The entrance and exit of the mall and residential tower are the same. On Wednesday afternoon, they had kept two trucks on the pathway which was blocking the entry and exit of the towers. It also was blocking any vehicle or auto from entering the tower. It was raining and I had to walk till the gate. When I asked people on set, they said that they had taken permissions."

"The area leading up to the residential towers was strewn with used plastic bottles of water. The crew had eaten lunch and they were washing the plates in the pathway itself. I had hoped that maybe the second day would be better but it was worse. The crew was smoking in the parking and discarding cigarette buds. There was too much filth and the stench was unbearable," Pereira added.

The society core committee later had a meeting with the crew so "we hope the littering reduces in the days to come," said Pereira adding, "Our life shouldn't become a hell."

A core committee member of the building society confirmed that a chat was initiated with the production house.

"We did everything possible to make them comfortable. We even made room for the celeb cars in our complex and ensured that the cars are looked after. The situation was an utterly chaotic one for the society members. People were stuck at the building entrance for 20 minutes. It's important that the production house takes responsibility for keeping the area around the set clean," he said.

'Momentary disruption'

Sources from the production told mid-day that the team was extremely vigilant. "Around 15 spot boys were assigned to just clean the set. It was a momentary disruption when the set items were being unloaded. Before the shoot wrapped up, the area was cleaned up."

A source close to the producer added, "There is also a general crowd that is entering the mall to access the cinema hall. The production house has maintained cleanliness around."

