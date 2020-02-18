Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor give a glimpse of their chemistry from the Bhankas song!

On February 17, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor took to their social media accounts and announced that they would be recreating Bappi Lahiri's song from Tohfa, Bhankas. The original song featured Sridevi and Jeetendra, the most iconic on-Screen pair of the 80s.

Now, Shroff and Kapoor have a tall order to live up to, and the actor has shared a still from the song that captures their naughty and playful chemistry. In the still, the actor can be seen planting a kiss on the actress' cheek as she looks shocked and surprised.

Take a look:

The joy of watching the songs of the 80s cannot be explained in words. They were grand and unabashed fun. Baaghi 3 is surely a high-octane actioner, but let's see how big it scores in terms of its soundtrack. It's all set to release on March 6. Baaghi 3 dropped its trailer and crossed over 100 million views and is all set to fight against some big tanks and shoot rifles. This time the action is going to be bigger and better and so is the excitement among the audiences for the release.

