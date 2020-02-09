Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff can't keep calm as the trailer fetches 100 million views in just 72 hours

The kind of hysteria that Baaghi 3 has generated ever since it has been announced, the success of Baaghi and Baaghi 2 could pale in comparison. Ever since the trailer of Baaghi 3 has come out, fans cannot keep calm, and now, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor cannot keep calm!

Why? Well, the trailer has reached over 100 million views in just 72 hours and this is exactly why the entire team is elated. Let's talk about Tiger first, this is how he reacted on the news on his Instagram account.

Take a look:

And here's Shraddha's post on the same news, and her reaction easily surpasses her leading man's, have a look right here:

Baaghi 3 is the story of two brothers, one is a Police Officer and the other is a rowdy ruffian. The elder one is played by Riteish Deshmukh, who gets kidnapped in Syria when he flies to the country for some paperwork. It's now on Shroff to channel his Rambo mode and save his brother from an entire country, even if it comes at the cost of wiping it out from the world map.

It may be hard to believe a Lone Ranger can combat an entire country, but hardcore fans don't really care as long as they are getting the opportunity to see Shroff battling the baddies with fluidity and glee. The rebel revels in breaking bones and the audience in watching the rebel breaking bones. Why apply logic then?

