Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff's special diet to ensure visible veins on director's request

Put a number on the actioners he has pulled off over the years, and many may consider Tiger Shroff to be a one-trick pony, but dig deeper, and you'll notice how distinctive each character is. Having achieved stardom with Ahmed Khan's Baaghi implies that Shroff holds the franchise close to his heart, and unflinchingly goes all out to dramatise the series. Case in point being the upcoming third edition that had him shave his body-fat percentage down to six.

The actor, who shot in the cold temperatures of Serbia, tells mid-day, "The weather was bumpy and rough. I had to lose excess body fat so that I could be bare-bodied [for the shoot]. It was tough to maintain six per cent body fat during the 45-day long action schedule, especially when temperatures fell to -3 degrees Celsius. The only time I could train was before, and after shots. With these quick sessions, and a strictly restricted calorie intake, I could achieve the desired body for the sequences."

A source from Sajid Nadiadwala's production house says that it was action director duo Ram-Lakshman who suggested that the actor's veins be prominently visible during the sequence, a request that Shroff took up as a challenge. "His character required him to look muscular; one who could fight against an entire nation. He ate 10 egg whites, along with oatmeal, and had boiled chicken, veggies and brown rice for lunch. He finished the day with fish and broccoli," says the source.

