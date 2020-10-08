Baba Bobby back again; second part of Aashram to return online in November

Director Prakash Jha highlighted how blind faith can be exploited as he told the story of a self-styled godman in Aashram. The MX Player web series — which saw Bobby Deol play Kashipurwale Baba Nirala, a spiritual guru whose mysterious activities raise suspicion — was developed in two parts. While the second part was originally supposed to drop online in March 2021, the makers have now advanced its release to November.

A source from the creative team reveals that after filming the three-month schedule in Ayodhya since last October, Prakash Jha had decided to release the opening season in two parts. The source adds, "The second part is currently in post-production, and the makers will announce the release date soon. While Baba Nirala's wrongdoings were not completely explored in the first part, the upcoming edition will delve deeper into his psyche. He will finally be shown as a shrewd and manipulative criminal who is maintaining a façade of a godman. The latest instalment, which will open with Adhyayan Suman's character Tinka Singh performing at a rock concert, will trace how Singh helps Baba increase his following among the masses." Meanwhile, the creative team has developed the material for the second season and will take it on floors by February 2021.

Confirming the early release of the second part of the first season, Gautam Talwar, chief content officer, MX Player, says, "Aashram has crossed over 320-million-plus views in just about a month. It would be safe to say that it's one of the most-watched series in the Indian OTT ecosystem. The second part is in post-production, and we are looking at launching it before the year-end."

