Baba Ramdev: Karnataka poll results to be turning point in national politics

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Monday said the outcome of the Karnataka Assembly polls would be a turning point in national politics. Talking to reporters in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramdev said that whoever wins the Karnataka polls, results of which will be announced on Tuesday, will make the next government in 2019.

He, however, said he is confident that the BJP will form the next government in the southern state. The Yoga guru also slammed former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, saying the recent allegations of him having ill-gotten money were appearing true.

"His black deeds are slowly coming out," he said and added that sins have the habit of coming out. Ramdev, however, expressed his displeasure at the state of river Ganga and said that more needs to be done. Referring to the issue of Mohammad Ali Jinnah's portrait in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), he said a person who divided the nation cannot be an ideal in India.

