Baba Ramdev says Lord Ram ancestor of both Hindus and Muslims

national

He states it is an undisputed truth that Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Ram and Ram is not only the ancestor of Hindus but also Muslims

Baba Ramdev

Nadiad: Yoga guru Ramdev appears to have stirred a possible controversy by claiming that Lord Ram was an ancestor of not only Hindus but also Muslims. On the sidelines of a yoga event on Friday, Ramdev told media persons, “The Ram Temple must be constructed. If not in Ayodhya will Ram Temple be built in Mecca-medina or the Vatican City? It is an undisputed truth that Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Ram and Ram is not only the ancestor of Hindus but also Muslims. This is not a political issue and nor a vote bank.”Â



Earlier on February 2, he had said that there would be a risk of law and order across the country if Hindus march towards Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram temple.“We respect the Constitution, either Parliament should find some way or the Supreme Court should find some way out. If marching towards the Ayodhya is required then Hindus can collectively march and build the Ram temple, but in that case, there will be a risk to law and order across the country,”Â said Ramdev.



The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case has been pending before the apex court for the last eight years. For a long time, parties in the case and various right-wing organisations have been seeking for an early or day-to-day hearing in the matter.



Recently the Central government, in a petition, has sought direction for releasing to the Ram Janam Bhoomi Nyas 67 acres of land, which it had acquired about two-and-a-half decades back, leaving untouched 0.313 acres of disputed area.

