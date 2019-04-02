Baba Ramdev says mood of the nation tilted towards second term for PM Narendra Modi

national

Ramdev's comments come ahead of the Lok Sabha election, which will start on April 11. The result will be announced on May 23

Ramdev. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has said that mood of people of the nation is tilted towards giving Narendra Modi a second term as the Prime Minister's leadership abilities dwarfed those of other Opposition leaders.

"This time also, we cannot see an alternative to Prime Minister Modi... 'Chowkidar' is not a thief, he is pure, the people of the country are saying this. Nobody in the world can say that Prime Minister Modi has robbed anything," Ramdev told ANI.

Stating as "mere noise ahead of elections", the Opposition's 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' attack on Modi, the yoga guru said "A few people are badmouthing the Prime Minister... maybe they did not have good relations with him, that is why they are doing so but nobody can question the work Modi has done for the country."

"Be it surgical strike, airstrike or 'satellite strike', due to all these the trust of people on Prime Minister Modi has increased. Opposition's alliance is dominating in few regions, but the mood of the nation is more towards Prime Minister Modi," he said.

Ramdev also commented on National Conference (NC) leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah recent remarks on bringing back the posts of "President" and "Prime Minister" for the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have their existence only in Srinagar. The existence of Srinagar and Jammu is with India. Muslims in India are happy. On the question of Artice 370 and 35A, there can be one country, one judiciary and one Constitution. A case of treason should be filed against those who took a stand against this."

Ramdev's comments come ahead of the Lok Sabha election, which will start on April 11. The result will be announced on May 23.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates