Babies not on Ravi Dubey's mind

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta

Actor Ravi Dubey, who is married to actress Sargun Mehta, says he is not planning to start a family anytime soon. The couple completed eight years of togetherness earlier this year.

"We both are doing very well in our respective careers. And are in a very good space. We are not planning to go the family way, just yet. It'll happen when the time is right," Ravi said in a statement to IANS.

On the work front, Ravi will be seen hosting game show "Sabse Smart Kaun?". The show will air on Star Plus from June 4.

