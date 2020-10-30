Babil Khan shares a photo with dad Irrfan, captions it '2 man squad'

The Hindi film industry saw one of its darkest days when it lost its gem Irrfan Khan on April 29 this year. The actor, who had been battling neuroendocrine tumor since 2018, breathed his last just four days after his mother passed away in Jaipur.

Now, Irrfan's son Babil has shared a post in which he remembers his father and has dubbed them both as the '2 man squad'. Take a look at the heartwarming photo below:

View this post on Instagram 2 man squad. A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k) onOct 29, 2020 at 5:21am PDT

Several of Babil's Instagram followers commented on the post; one of them wrote, "Perfect resemblance of your father" while another Instagram user said, "Best squad" and yet another commented, "Your dad was the best!! Amazing actor!! Rest In Peace."

Babil Khan keeps sharing photos of Irrfan Khan with himself and wife Sutapa Sikdar. Recently, he shared a video of Irrfan singing the classic Hindi song 'Mera Saaya' for his wife. In the video, Irrfan can be seen walking with Sutapa with an arm around her. Then, the couple starts singing the legendary song Mera Saaya from the 1966 movie, Mera Saaya.

