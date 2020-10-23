Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares throwback video of actor singing 'Mera Saaya' song for wife Sutapa Sikdar

Ever since the death of versatile actor, Irrfan Khan on April 29, 2020, the late actor's wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil Khan have been sharing precious pictures and videos of their cherished moments with the late actor on their social media accounts. Recently, Babil took to his Instagram account and shared a throwback video featuring his parents.

In the video, Irrfan is walking with Sutapa with an arm around her. Enhancing the romantic mood, the couple starts singing the legendary song Mera Saaya from the 1966 movie, Mera Saaya. Then, Irrfan engages in fun banter with his wife, asking her “Mera saaya ki tera saaya (Your shadow, or my shadow?". Sutapa then tells him "Tera Saaya (Your shadow)".

Sharing the video, Babil wrote, "Mera saya ki tera saya? Dropping ma off at the airport now (sic)". Take a look at the video here:

A few days back, Babil had made Irrfan's fan emotional when he shared a picture of his late father's grave decorated with roses. Babil had also shared a beautiful message about Irrfan's gentle soul.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares Throwback Pictures Of The Late Actor, Writes 'It's Weird This Time'

Recently, he had shared a picture in which we can see Irrfan Khan switching roles and, for a change, go behind the camera. In the image, Babil sits by a lake while Irrfan clicks him with a camera.

Recently, in an interview, Sutapa Sikdar had talked about her late husband what are the qualities that made him an ideal husband and a father, and how he spoilt her for life. She made a revelation and said, "Irrfan was not husband material. Nah, he wasn't."

She added, "I tried to sometimes make him ask for normal things - like celebrating birthdays. But it didn't work so red roses, dark chocolates, diamonds, Valentine's Day etc, were not discussed, leave aside being considered The only thing I have a grudge against him is, he has spoiled me for life. His strive for perfection doesn't let me settle for ordinary in anything. There was a rhythm which he always saw in everything, even in cacophony and chaos, so I have learnt to sing and dance to the music of that rhythm, even with my tone-deaf voice and two left feet."

Irrfan Khan, who made his debut with a small role in Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay in 1988 was known for his performances in Maqbool, The Namesake, A Mighty Heart, Paan Singh Tomar, Life of Pi, The Lunchbox, Haider, Gunday, Piku, Talvar, and Hindi Medium, amongst others. His last film Angrezi Medium released in March this year.

Also Read: Sutapa Sikdar On Nepotism: Irrfan Khan Didn't Get Cover Page For Many Years, He Didn't Got Depressed

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news