Sutapa Sikdar on nepotism: Irrfan Khan didn't get cover page for many years, he didn't got depressed

Irrfan Khan's family and fans are yet to get out from the shock of the untimely demise of the versatile actor. Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020. The actor was undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine cancer and was admitted at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to a colon infection. Irrfan's son Babil Khan and wife Sutapa Sikdar have been sharing various pictures of their good old days spent with the late actor on their social media accounts.

Recently, Sutapa took to her social media account and penned a note on the ongoing nepotism and insider-outsider debate sparked due to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. Taking to her Facebook account, she gave the example of her late husband did not seek approval of anyone in Bollywood, neither did he sulk or gossip when not invited to parties or magazine front page photoshoots.

She wrote, "If you consider your work a spiritual quest you won’t be sad if people didn’t call you for their “parties” or did not come for your “premiers”. Irrfan did not get a cover page of a film magazine for many years he did not waste his time gossiping about people or bad mouthing nor did he get depress, he chiseled his craft ..and refused to be part of it till he got the cover page and he did. (he got mostly depressed not clinically but sad, looking at the disparity in the society.) or once or twice went to a brink of breakdown preparing for roles not because so-called insiders did not call him for holi parties. and yes no one dared make fun of him ever on any show or any channel.”

She added, “The point is if you are unable to sustain the indifference of the power people or understand the business of film industry and you want to continue here then you need help and talking to a therapist is not equivalent to be called mad.”

“Who is an outsider/one who comes from another state, city , caste, clan? What are roots ? It’s grey the entire area. So lets begin with me I live in Mumbai and I come from Delhi (outsider tick 1)..I am a Bengali but I am not born in west Bengal but born in delhi(tick 2) my roots from both the sides of my parents are very distant now, in Bangladesh which is no more a part of INDIA(that’s a large tick of being outsider) I am a hindu married to a muslim( I don’t know where all I put the outsider tick for this)so who am I?", she concluded.

Take a look at her post here:

Recently, in an interview, Sutapa Sikdar had talked about her late husband what are the qualities that made him an ideal husband and a father, and how he spoilt her for life. She made a revelation and said, "Irrfan was not husband material. Nah, he wasn't."

She added, "I tried to sometimes make him ask for normal things - like celebrating birthdays. But it didn't work so red roses, dark chocolates, diamonds, Valentine's Day etc, were not discussed, leave aside being considered." She also revealed the gentle things the actor did to keep her happy and smiling."

She also stated about the one grudge she has against him. She said, "The only thing I have a grudge against him is, he has spoiled me for life. His strive for perfection doesn't let me settle for ordinary in anything. There was a rhythm which he always saw in everything, even in cacophony and chaos, so I have learnt to sing and dance to the music of that rhythm, even with my tone-deaf voice and two left feet."

Irrfan Khan, who made his debut with a small role in Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay in 1988 was known for his performances in Maqbool, The Namesake, A Mighty Heart, Paan Singh Tomar, Life of Pi, The Lunchbox, Haider, Gunday, Piku, Talvar, and Hindi Medium, amongst others. His last film Angrezi Medium released in March this year.

