Sutapa Sikdar: Irrfan Khan was someone very special or else why would I remember him every day?

The unfortunate demise of Irrfan Khan earlier this year on April 29 hit hard. He passed away after complications arising out of colon infection and left behind a legacy to remember and performances to cherish. His son Babil keeps sharing his most precious memories with his father on his Instagram account and give his fans a dose of nostalgia.

And now, in an interview with Times of India, the actor's wife Sutapa Sikdar has spoken about Khan, what are the qualities that made him an ideal husband and a father, and how he spoilt her for life. She made a revelation and said, "Irrfan was not husband material. Nah, he wasn't."

She added, "I tried to sometimes make him ask for normal things - like celebrating birthdays. But it didn't work so red roses, dark chocolates, diamonds, Valentine's Day etc, were not discussed, leave aside being considered." She also revealed the gentle things the actor did to keep her happy and smiling.

She revealed, "But how could I miss that he sang in Bengali because he knew I would love it without saying it? He would keep mogras on my study table as I wrote for a series tirelessly. Irrfan cannot be defined as a husband or father or star as per social definitions. He would surprise and surpass all definitions, but the fact remains that he was someone very special or else why would I remember him every day even just to fight?"

She also stated about the one grudge she has against him. She said, "The only thing I have a grudge against him is, he has spoiled me for life. His strive for perfection doesn't let me settle for ordinary in anything. There was a rhythm which he always saw in everything, even in cacophony and chaos, so I have learnt to sing and dance to the music of that rhythm, even with my tone-deaf voice and two left feet."

Irrfan Khan was one of the most celebrated actors both in India and in the West. Letting his eyes do the talking, he created some unforgettable characters in some unforgettable films like Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, D-Day, Haasil, Piku, Hindi Medium, and Haider.

