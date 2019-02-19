Babita of Patiala Babes talks about her first job experience

television

Paridhi Sharma

On the current track of Patiala Babes, Babes is preparing to take her 'Pehla Kadam' to step into the world and explore a financially independent life. It’s a turning point in the story wherein a docile and naive daughter-in-law Babita is about to shed this avatar and take a step towards a bright future for herself and her daughter.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see Babes appearing for her first job interview and she is evidently nervous about the same and whatever will be the outcome, audiences are sure to be entertained.

Speaking about real life, Paridhi Sharma who plays the role of Babita on the show is an MBA graduate. Speaking about this elaborately, Paridhi states,

"After my MBA, I had been to two interviews through campus placement. I really wanted to get into a regular job but soon enough I realised that this industry is not for me but still I went to quite a few interviews and I was very confident and resume making was a part of my curriculum and a very normal thing for me. For Babita it’s a very big thing since she has always been a housewife and Mini helps her with it. Babita is timid and docile and she's very nervous."

Patiala Babes presents the bond between a mother and daughter in today's time. Her character Babita is an under-confident and self-conscious woman who loves her family. For Babita, her daughter Mini is her world.

