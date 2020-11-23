Babita Phogat announces she's pregnant! See her Instagram post
Babita Phogat, who celebrated her birthday recently, shared a cute picture with husband Vivek Suhag as she broke the news
Pic courtesy/Babita Phogat's Instagram account
India wrestler Babita Phogat announced her pregnancy on social media on Sunday.
The 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Instagrammed this picture with husband Vivek Suhag and wrote: "Every single moment that I spend being your wife, I realise how lucky I am to live such an amazing life. You are my happy place. You complete me. I'm excited & waiting to start this new chapter in my life."
View this post on Instagram
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe