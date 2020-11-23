Babita Phogat announces she's pregnant! See her Instagram post

India wrestler Babita Phogat announced her pregnancy on social media on Sunday.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Instagrammed this picture with husband Vivek Suhag and wrote: "Every single moment that I spend being your wife, I realise how lucky I am to live such an amazing life. You are my happy place. You complete me. I'm excited & waiting to start this new chapter in my life."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babita Phogat (@babitaphogatofficial)

