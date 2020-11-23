Search

Babita Phogat announces she's pregnant! See her Instagram post

Updated: 23 November, 2020 09:13 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Babita Phogat, who celebrated her birthday recently, shared a cute picture with husband Vivek Suhag as she broke the news

Pic courtesy/Babita Phogat's Instagram account
Pic courtesy/Babita Phogat's Instagram account

India wrestler Babita Phogat announced her pregnancy on social media on Sunday.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Instagrammed this picture with husband Vivek Suhag and wrote: "Every single moment that I spend being your wife, I realise how lucky I am to live such an amazing life. You are my happy place. You complete me. I'm excited & waiting to start this new chapter in my life."

 
 
 
