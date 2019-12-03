Babita Phogat gets married, Aamir Khan wishes the wrestler

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan took to social media to wish Gold medalist wrestler-turned-politician Babita Phogat on her marriage on Tuesday, December 3.

"Dear Babita Phogat, wishing you and Vivek Suhag a happy, healthy and fulfilling marriage together. Love," Aamir tweeted.

Dear @BabitaPhogat, wishing you and @SuhagVivek a happy, healthy and fulfilling marriage together.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 3, 2019

The actor and producer's 2016 blockbuster Dangal was based on the real-life journey of Babita and her elder sister Geeta and narrated how their father Mahavir Singh Phogat created wrestling champions out of them. While Aamir played Mahavir Phogat in the film, Sanya Malhotra in an impressive debut act, essayed Babita. Fatima Sana Shaikh played the elder sister Geeta Phogat.

Directed by Nitish Tiwari, Dangal has raked in over Rs 2,000 crore at the global box-office and remains Bollywood's biggest hit of all times.

Coming from Haryana, a state known as being blatantly male-dominated, Babita won a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, and silver medals at the 2010 and 2018 Commonwealth Games, besides numerous other honours.

After the release of the film, the Phogat sisters became household names. She also appeared in the dance reality show Naach Baliye and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in August 2019.

