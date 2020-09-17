Babri Masjid plaintiff urges CBI court to acquit accused in demolition case

Babri Masjid plaintiff, Iqbal Ansari, has urged the special CBI court hearing the demolition case, to acquit all accused in the case. The special CBI court is scheduled to announce its verdict on September 30 and the accused include veterans like L. K. Advani, Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and Vinay Katiyar.



Ansari told a news channel that the Supreme Court has already given its verdict on the dispute and the process of temple construction has also begun. "A number of the accused persons in the Babri demolition case are no longer alive and those who are present are very old. I want that the cases should be quashed and the matter should be allowed to end. In any case, after the Supreme Court verdict, there is no dispute left," he said.



Ansari further said that Hindus and Muslims should be allowed to live together in harmony and strengthen the social fabric of the country.



All arguments in the demolition cases are now over and the verdict will be announced on September 30.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever