'Babri Masjid will remain mosque forever'

New Delhi: As the Centre constituted a trust to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday said the Babri Masjid would remain a mosque forever and no one has the right to accept another alternative site.

The announcement of a "broad scheme" for developing a Ram temple and formation of the 15-member trust named 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra' was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Soon after, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet cleared the proposal to give 5 acres land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for construction of a mosque in Ayodhya. The land has been allotted about 200 metres behind the Rounahi police station in village Dhannipur, 18 km from the district headquarters, state ministers Siddharth Nath Singh and Shrikant Sharma said.

Reacting to the development, Jamiat President Maulana Arshad Madani said the Babri Masjid was a mosque in view of law and justice, and in light of the Shariah. "It would remain a mosque till the Day of Resurrection, no matter what form and name it is given, because no individual and party has the right to withdraw his claim from any mosque to any alternative," he said in a statement.

Won't accept any land: AIMPLB

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said the Sunni Waqf Board is not the representative of the entire Muslim community and if it accepts the offer the decision won't be of all Muslim nationals. Senior executive member Maulana Yasin Usmani said AIMPLB and those associated with it have decided they "will not take any land in Ayodhya".

