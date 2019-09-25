Baby doll Sunny Leone teaches you Kamasutra?

mid-day had earlier reported about Ekta Kapoor conceptualising a web show based on Kamasutra, the ancient Hindu compendium on eroticism. The latest development on the front is that the producer has apparently pencilled in Sunny Leone to play the lead in the ALTBalaji series.

A source reveals that discussions have been on between the duo over the past few months. "Sunny has heard the outline of the show and has agreed in principle to be part of it. The two have earlier successfully collaborated for Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Ekta is convinced that the actor is the right person for the role.



Ekta Kapoor

Set in the 13th century, the fictional series will focus on the women of the Goli caste in Rajasthan, who used to serve as concubines to the kings," says the source, adding that the makers are currently polishing the script. mid-day reached out to the officials of ALTBalaji, who did not respond till the time of going to press.

Also Read: Want to stay happy in your relationship? Here are a few tips from Sunny Leone

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates