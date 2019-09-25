MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Baby doll Sunny Leone teaches you Kamasutra?

Updated: Sep 25, 2019, 08:25 IST | Sonil Dedhia

Sources say Ekta Kapoor in talks with Sunny Leone for web show on Indian text on eroticism

Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone

mid-day had earlier reported about Ekta Kapoor conceptualising a web show based on Kamasutra, the ancient Hindu compendium on eroticism. The latest development on the front is that the producer has apparently pencilled in Sunny Leone to play the lead in the ALTBalaji series.

A source reveals that discussions have been on between the duo over the past few months. "Sunny has heard the outline of the show and has agreed in principle to be part of it. The two have earlier successfully collaborated for Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Ekta is convinced that the actor is the right person for the role.

Ekta Kapoor
Ekta Kapoor

Set in the 13th century, the fictional series will focus on the women of the Goli caste in Rajasthan, who used to serve as concubines to the kings," says the source, adding that the makers are currently polishing the script. mid-day reached out to the officials of ALTBalaji, who did not respond till the time of going to press.

Also Read: Want to stay happy in your relationship? Here are a few tips from Sunny Leone

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

sunny leoneekta kapoorweb seriesEntertainment News

Sunny Leone becomes mother, adopts baby girl

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK