Baby Donald Trump causes a stir in Afghanistan

Donald Trump with his father Sayed Assadullah Pooya. pic/afp

Donald Trump flops over his pink and white baby walker and rolls it around his family's modest home in Kabul, blissfully unaware of the turmoil his "infidel" name is causing in the deeply conservative Muslim country. The rosy-cheeked toddler's parents named him after the US President in the hope of replicating his success. But, now he is at the centre of a social media firestorm in Afghanistan after a photo of his ID papers was posted on Facebook.

A self-confessed fan of the US President, Sayed Assadullah Pooya said he and his wife have been inundated with "vulgar and insulting" comments attacking their choice of name for their third child. Some Facebook users have gone as far as threatening to kill Sayed for giving his son an "infidel name".

