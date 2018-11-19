Baby girl for Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi; Grandfather Bishan Singh Bedi says, "The baton passes on"

bollywood

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were blessed with a baby girl on Sunday. The couple has yet to ascertain a name for the new arrival.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia

Yesterday, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their bundle of joy. Neha delivered a baby girl at a Khar hospital. A statement released by their publicist reads, "They are over the moon. Both mother and daughter are doing great."



Bishan Singh Bedi

Grandfather Bishan Singh Bedi told mid-day, "I am thrilled. The baton passes on." The former India cricket captain added, "That's how it is from a social point of view." Neha and Angad had a sudden and hush-hush wedding in May this year, which they later announced on social media.

In August, Angad took to Instagram to share the news that Neha was pregnant after a great deal of speculation, especially after her appearances in loose, flowing outfits. The duo wrote, "Ha! Turns out this rumour is true (sic)."

As soon as the news broke out, actress Soha Ali Khan was spotted with husband and actor Kunal Kemmu outside the hospital.

Several other celebrities took to social media to congratulate the new parents.

Singer-actress Sophie Choudry, Neha's close friend, tweeted: "Yaay, it's a girl. Congrats my dearest Neha and Angad on the birth of ur princess! May she be blessed with good health and happiness always! And with you two as her parents, I know her life will be full of love and laughs! Here's to a truly special chapter in your lives."

Tennis star Sania Mirza, who delivered a baby girl three weeks ago, tweeted best wishes for the couple and said life is not going to be the same for them.

"Kisses to you and hugs new mommy on the arrival of your baby girl. Life is never gonna be the same... Three weeks of experience talking. Play dates await."

Along with Sania, her husband and cricketer Shoaib Malik congratulated Neha and Angad, and wrote: "Heartiest mubarak Neha and Angad on being blessed with a baby girl... Mashallah. May Allah bless her with a life filled with happiness, health and comfort."

Others who showered their love and blessings on the newly born included Aayush Sharma, Harbhajan Singh and Nimrat Kaur.

Here's what they tweeted:

Nimrat: Huge congratulations to you Neha and Angad! Big love and blessings to your baby girl

Aayush: Congratulations, it's a baby girl. Neha and Angad parenthood begins. Lots of Love! Can't wait to see the tiny one.

Harbhajan: Congratulations Neha and Angad on being blessed with a baby girl Welcome to the club!

