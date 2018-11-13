Neha Dhupia: Was fun to flirt with my husband on air

bollywood

Mommy-to-be Neha Dhupia records latest episode of podcast with husband Angad Bedi before going on maternity break

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia at the recording of the podcast

"I am due now any minute now," laughs Neha Dhupia, looking radiant in her pregnancy glow. The impending arrival of the little one hasn't deterred her from honouring her commitment to #NoFilterNeha. In a classic case of mixing work and pleasure, Dhupia recorded the latest episode of her podcast with husband Angad Bedi, who made his first appearance on the show. She says the timing couldn't be better as the parents-to-be spoke about finding love in each other, marriage and looking forward to the next chapter in their lives.

"When I asked him to come on the show as a guest, Angad asked me, 'Are you sure? My replies may land you in trouble.' The shoot was fun as we kept on flirting on air. I am hoping nobody will get upset because, at the end of the day, he is my husband. While some of his replies made me blush, others left me cringing. Thank God, I am the producer! That way, I can edit the stuff where the flirting got out of hand," she quips.

Asserting that she gave no concessions to hubby dearest and asked him tough questions, Dhupia adds that Bedi sportingly opened up about his past. "When I mentioned certain anecdotes, Angad was like, 'How do you know this?' There are certain things that you don't want your wife to know, but I went behind his back and got the information from his friends. I didn't ask him about his exes, but we had a chat about all the crazy times that he's had. The biggest reveal on the show is how we broke the news of our pregnancy to our parents." Ask her about her maternity break, and Dhupia says, "As of now, I don't intend to take a long break, but that may change once the baby's here."

Also read: No Filter Neha Season 3: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he is 'aunty magnet'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates