Back to back success for Disha Patani; One can only expect more

Disha Patani made her debut and within no time, she became a sensation. We can see that the actress has only cultivated her acting skills from there. From there she has just branched out to more diverse roles in other films, all the while maintaining the roots of her very own originality.

Disha Patani is seen playing a blazing hot avatar in Malang. It was an absolute delight to watch her in the film. Her hotness and desirability were unfathomable. The fans and audience alike surely went on a frenzy after watching her performance on-screen. The hottest actress of Bollywood was truly successful in unleashing the madness with her finesse-full acting skills.

Prior to Malang, the actress was seen in Baaghi 2 where shot us with a bullet of an enthralling and radiant character on-screen and struck everyone in their hearts. Disha Patani is justifiably known to be the X-factor who raises the level of excitement and anticipation for any film she does.

The actress has certainly left a huge mark in the industry with her bright radiance which has truly made her a superstar in all aspects. The actress has received a lot of appreciation for all her avatars in her films and is like a candle who is always aflame with her astonishing acting skills providing an endless supply of wax to her flame.

We can only wonder what she has next in store with her two films in the pipeline for us namely Radhe, where she will be seen sharing a screen with Salman Khan and Ek Villain 2, where she will share the screen with John Abraham.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates