Badhaai Do: Not Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana was the first choice?

Though Ayushmann Khurrana was appreciated for his performance in Badhaai Ho (2018), which raked in the moolah at the box office, he finds himself missing from the recently announced sequel, Badhaai Do. Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar feature in the second outing. Those in the know say Khurrana was apparently offered Badhaai Do but was unable to give dates as he is tied up with three films.

There was no way he could adjust his schedule. Secondly, the theme of the film is similar to what Khurrana has already explored in recent times. Buzz is that Rao and Pednekar play homosexuals in Badhai Do. Khurrana essayed a similar character in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

As stated above, Badhaai Ho was one of the biggest sleeper hits of 2018 and marked the reinvention of Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. It also happened to be Khurrana's fourth consecutive hit. But to give credit where it's due, even Rao is no less, he's an equally gifted and galvanising performer who knows how to pick the right scripts.

The makers seem to be keen on creating a franchise out of this comedy and come up with a unique and unconventional idea every time. If the first film dealt with the pregnancy of an aging couple, this one will also offer something new and refreshing. The film is all set to open in the cinemas in 2021 and it will be intriguing to see what we get to see in the second film.

Coming back to Khurrana, he's on a roll at the box-office and now has a lot of exciting films in his Kitty. He's doing another comedy with Alaya F that will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap where he'll play a gynecologist and the actress will play a runaway girl. He has also signed Anubhav Sinha's next drama.

