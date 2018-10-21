Badhaai Ho Box Office Collection: Ayushmann starrer collects Rs 7 crore on Day 1

bollywood

Badhaai Ho is a fun ride with some rib-tickling comedy, about the embarrassment faced by a family when Ayushmann Khurrana's mother, played by Neena Gupta, becomes pregnant

Ayushmann Khurra and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Badhaai Ho has got off to a flying start. The rib-tickling comedy film has minted Rs. 7.29 cr on its opening day.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to reveal the first day collection of the film. He stated that the flick has taken a flying start at the Box Office and is expected to earn more over the weekend.

"#BadhaaiHo takes a FLYING START... Gets the advantage of partial holiday... Expected to score over the weekend... Thu Rs. 7.29 cr. India biz." tweeted Adarsh.

'Dangal' star Sanya Malhotra plays Ayushmann's love interest in the film which also features Surekha Sikri, Gajraj Rao, and Sheeba Chaddha. Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra. Junglee Pictures is presenting the movie in association with Chrome Pictures. Produced by Vineet Jain, Aleya Sen, Hemant Bhandari and Sharma, it is co-produced by Priti Shahani released on October 19.

