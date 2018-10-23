Badhaai Ho Box Office collections: Another sleeper hit at the box office

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Badhaai Ho mints Rs 45 crore over opening weekend

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra in Badhaai Ho

Ayushmann Khurrana's lucky streak continued at the box office with his latest offering, Badhaai Ho. The slice-of-life comedy, also featuring Sanya Malhotra and Neena Gupta, turned out to be a sleeper hit as it minted Rs 45.06 core over the opening weekend. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Namaste England lagged behind considerably with collections reading a mere Rs 6.10 crore.

Trade expert Amod Mehra says that Badhaai Ho benefitted as much from the extended weekend as from its quirky storyline. "The film connected with the 40-plus age group. On the other hand, several multiplexes have reduced the number of shows for Namaste England. It will be difficult for the film to survive in the coming days."

Trade-smith Girish Wankhede adds, "Ayushmann's last release Andhadhun, which is still going strong in theatres, worked to this film's advantage. Badhaai Ho hit the bull's eye, while Vipul Shah tried to play to the gallery, which made the film look jaded."

