Badhaai Ho Trailer: This time, the khush khabri is different!

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho trailer is a quirky slice-of-life comedy which will leave you in splits.

Badhaai Ho/Picture courtesy: YouTube

Ayushmann Khurrana is back after Bareily Ki Barfi, and this time, once again, his acting chops will make you fall in love with him. Badhaai Ho, stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

Badhaai Ho Trailer is out, and it looks amazingly exciting! In the trailer, Ayushmann's mother, played by Neena Gupta gets pregnant at the second innings of her life. The entire family hippodrome starts when they learn about her pregnancy. Apart from societal pressure to fit into the minds of people of being an ideal grandmother, and not just a 'mother of a new-born' is shown in a beautiful light-hearted way.

What stands out is Surekha Sikri, who is Neena Gupta's mother-in-law, and her dialogues, where she feels all embarrassed about her son and daughter-in-law's pregnancy report. Well, what happens next? Will the family get a good news or no? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, watch the trailer right away:

Produced by Vineet Jain, Aleya Sen, Hemant Bhandari, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Badhaai Ho is directed by Amit Sharma will hit the silver screens on October 19.

