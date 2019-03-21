Badla box office: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer collects Rs 62.37 crores in two weeks

bollywood

Badla stars Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan

The past year witnessed a massive embracing of content as a rooted film AndhaDhun ruled over box office gaining momentum from word of mouth. Continuing the upliftment of content, this year Badla has showcased a path-breaking arc, emerging as a hit at the box office.

The crime thriller starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu has collected 62.37 crores in two weeks owing to the positive word of mouth hailing the murder mystery.

The total collection of the second week is Friday - Rs 4.05 crore, Saturday - Rs 6.70 crore, Sunday - Rs 8.22 crore, Monday - Rs 2.80 crore, Tuesday - Rs 2.60 crore; Total - Rs 24.37 cr, The total collection of Week 1 was Rs 38 crores.

Amitabh Bachchan and Tapasee Pannu starrer crime thriller drama Badla is garnering love and appreciation across the world. After the pathbreaking AndhaDhun last year, Badla is the first orbit breaking film of 2019 with its distinct storyline. Recently Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Panu starrer Badla raked in USD 3.7 million in the overseas market.

AndhaDhun was declared as a sleeper hit at the box office as the film did break the path with its intriguing storyline and now Badla is also on the same path having on-the-edge-of-the-seat thriller drama which has already gained a lot of appreciation not only from critics but also from the audiences.

The crime thriller revolves around Taapsee Pannu's character Naina who is stuck in a murder scandal. Playing Badal Gupta, a lawyer to Naina, Amitabh Bachchan has recreated the magic of Pink. Also starring Amrita Singh, Tony Luke and Manav Kaul in supporting roles, Badla has been gauging appreciation for the remarkable performances.

Badla is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, Co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is running successfully in theatres.

