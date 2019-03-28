Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan, Tapsee Pannu-starrer collects Rs 76 crores

bollywood

Badla is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is running successfully in theaters

Sujoy Ghosh's Badla which has gripped the nation with its never before seen crime sequence, is not only doing great at the box-office but has also treated the audience with the best thriller till date. The film has graced with Rs 9 crore on 3rd Tuesday, emerging as good script, with an intriguing storyline.

In week 3, Sujoy Ghosh's Badla collected on Friday - Rs 2.07 crore, Saturday - Rs 2.65 crore, Sun- Rs 2.75 crore, Monday - Rs 1.00 crore, Tuesday - Rs 0.9 cr, which leads to the Total - âÂÂ¹9.37 crores. Garnering with a massive collection in Week 1 - Rs 38 cr, Week 2 - Rs 29.32 cr, with the total - Rs 76.69 cr respectively, the film has become the content film of the year.

Playing Badal Gupta, a lawyer to Naina, Amitabh Bachchan has recreated the magic of Pink. Also starring Amrita Singh, Tony Luke and Manav Kaul in supporting roles, Badla has been gauging appreciation.

Badla is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, Co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is running successfully in theatres.

