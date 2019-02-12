Badla trailer: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer is thrilling
Badla marks the second collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu after Pink (2016)
After releasing the exciting posters from Badla featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, which created a storm over the internet, the makers have now released the thrilling trailer of Badla.
The trailer of Badla looks so intriguing that it takes you on a thrilling ride with every passing scene creating all the more eagerness and excitement to witness the mystery being resolved. The trailer showcases Amitabh Bachchan playing the role of a high-profile lawyer. On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu is seen playing a businesswoman, who has been accused of her husband's murder. Taapsee Pannu is seen seeking help from Amitabh Bachchan, who is handling her case.
Shah Rukh Khan's Production House, Red Chillies Entertainment took to their social media and shared the trailer, they captioned it, "Sach nazar ke saamne hai, par nazar jhooth par hai [sic]."
Sach wahi hai, jo saabit ho sake! Can Naina prove her innocence? Watch Badal Gupta unveil the truth in the #BadlaTrailer: https://t.co/2ywS8MJp7v@SrBachchan @Taapsee @sujoy_g @iamsrk @gaurikhan @SunirKheterpal @PuriAkshai @_GauravVerma @iamazure— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) February 12, 2019
Sach nazar ke saamne hai, par nazar jhooth par hai .— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 12, 2019
Watch the twisted truth trapped in a web of lies in the #BadlaTrailer : https://t.co/a858GuzI1Y@Taapsee @sujoy_g @iamsrk @gaurikhan @SunirKheterpal @PuriAkshai @_GauravVerma @redchilliesent @iamazure
Recently, the looks were unveiled through an interesting digital banter between Shah Rukh Khan and the leading star cast Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu and the director of the film Sujoy Ghosh.
à¤¹à¤° à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤ à¤Âà¥Â à¤µà¤Âà¤¹ à¤¹à¥Â,à¤ªà¤° à¤¹à¤° à¤µà¤Âà¤¹ à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤Â à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¨à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â à¤¹à¥Âà¤¤à¥Â— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 12, 2019
à¤¸à¤Â à¤Âà¤¾ à¤¨à¤Âà¤¼à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥Â ,à¤ªà¤° à¤¹à¤° à¤¨à¤Âà¤¼à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¥Â à¤Âà¤¾ à¤¸à¤Â à¤¨à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â à¤¹à¥Âà¤¤à¤¾
à¤¹à¤° à¤¬à¤¾à¤° à¤®à¤¾à¤«à¤¼ à¤Âà¤° à¤¦à¥Âà¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¹à¥Â à¤¨à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â à¤¹à¥Âà¤¤à¤¾
#BadlaTrailerhttps://t.co/ZjdynekPQA@SrBachchan @sujoy_g @iamsrk @gaurikhan @SunirKheterpal @PuriAkshai @_GauravVerma @RedChilliesEnt @iAmAzure
Badla marks the second collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. Previously the actors have worked together in the 2016's Pink.
Badla is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is slated to release on March 08, 2019.
Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu look intense in Badla posters
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
The Real Gully Boy Naezy Raps on Mumbai and Bollywood