Badla trailer: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer is thrilling

bollywood

Badla marks the second collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu after Pink (2016)

After releasing the exciting posters from Badla featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, which created a storm over the internet, the makers have now released the thrilling trailer of Badla.

The trailer of Badla looks so intriguing that it takes you on a thrilling ride with every passing scene creating all the more eagerness and excitement to witness the mystery being resolved. The trailer showcases Amitabh Bachchan playing the role of a high-profile lawyer. On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu is seen playing a businesswoman, who has been accused of her husband's murder. Taapsee Pannu is seen seeking help from Amitabh Bachchan, who is handling her case.

Shah Rukh Khan's Production House, Red Chillies Entertainment took to their social media and shared the trailer, they captioned it, "Sach nazar ke saamne hai, par nazar jhooth par hai [sic]."

Recently, the looks were unveiled through an interesting digital banter between Shah Rukh Khan and the leading star cast Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu and the director of the film Sujoy Ghosh.

Badla marks the second collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. Previously the actors have worked together in the 2016's Pink.

Badla is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is slated to release on March 08, 2019.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu look intense in Badla posters

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates