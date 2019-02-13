Badla Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's thriller crime drama gets a thumbs-up

bollywood

The film showcases Amitabh Bachchan playing the role of a high-profile lawyer, Taapsee Pannu, on the other hand, is seen playing a powerful businesswoman

A still from the trailer

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer crime thriller, Badla trailer got an overwhelming response right after its release. Badla brings back the dynamic duo, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu after 2016's courtroom drama, Pink.

The film showcases Amitabh Bachchan playing the role of a high-profile lawyer, Taapsee, on the other hand, is seen playing a powerful businesswoman.

The trailer of Badla takes you on a thrilling ride with every passing scene creating all the more eagerness and excitement to witness the mystery being resolved. As soon as the trailer hit the Internet, netizens took to the social media by storm with ample praises for the trailer.

Check out the trailer here:

The glimpses of the trailer also showcase powerful supporting cast with Amrita Singh, Manav Kaul, and debutant actor Tony Luke. Breath-taking locations, intriguing storyline and a stellar cast are what makes Badla an edge of the seat crime thriller.

Recently, the looks were unveiled through an interesting digital banter between Shah Rukh Khan and the leading star cast Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu and the director of the film Sujoy Ghosh.

Talking about the same, Director Sujoy Ghosh shares, "It is quite overwhelming to see such an amazing response being garnered by the trailer. We are glad that audiences are showing such appreciation for the content.”

Gaurav Verma, Co-Producer and Chief Revenue Officer at Red Chillies Entertainment, said, "We are glad that the trailer has garnered so much love, we look forward to seeing the response to the movie.”

Sunir Kheterpal, of Azure Entertainment, said, “A fantastic story idea and a great team effort can make such great collaborations possible, we are thrilled with the response to the trailer

Badla is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is slated to release on 8th March 2019.

Also Read: Badla trailer: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer is thrilling

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates