Badshah, Aastha Gill and Priyank Sharma's Buzz will keep you hooked

A still from the song. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

The music video of Buzz by Aastha Gill featuring rapper Badshah and heartthrob Priyank Sharma is out and it promises to be on replay mode. The video has been directed by the multi-talented Arvindr Khaira over 3 days in Chandigarh and can be seen exclusively on Sony Music's YouTube channel.

Here is the song:

From the hook of the song to the chemistry between Aastha Gill - Priyank Sharma and Badshah's swag, the song video will definitely be a favourite amongst the listeners. Says Aastha, "I am so excited, today is a big day for me, it's my dream come true. My fans have been very encouraging and my team at Sony Music have been my pillars through this journey. This is just the beginning, there will be a lot more music this year."



Sony Music has gone all out with an aggressive marketing plan across different platforms. The music video follows a young girl's story with her obsession with her lover and how she loves his vibes. Touted to be the youth anthem, Buzz will definitely get you to sway.

