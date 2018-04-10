DJ Waley Babu fame Aastha Gill to 'Buzz' her pop single with Badshah and Priyank Sharma

Remember Aastha Gill from the chartbuster DJ Waley Babu song? She is all set to launch her pop debut single along with singer Badshah and Bigg Boss 11 fame, Priyank Sharma



Aastha Gill, Badshah, and Priyank Sharma. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/aasthagill

Multi-talented Aastha Gill to launch her pop debut single "BUZZ" that features rap star Badshah along with the dashing actor-dancer Priyank Sharma on April 12.

Aastha Gill, the sensuous voice behind chartbuster hits such as DJ Waley Babu, Abhi Toh Party and the most recent Happy Happy is all set to release her debut pop song Buzz with her music label Sony Music. The dance song is groovy and has all the elements for it to become a youth anthem. The song features Bollywood's favourite rap star Badshah whose rap adds to the fun vibe of the song.

Here is the exclusive teaser of the song Buzz:

Additionally, the song's video will have popular actor-dancer Priyank Sharma of the Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla fame, who is coupled with Aastha. Directed by the multi-talented Arvinder Khaira, the song was shot over four days.

Adding on Aastha says, "Buzz will keep you buzz'd. The song is about a high- that can either be the high of love, family, music, food, work almost about anything. I am so happy working with the best in the industry, my label Sony Music and Badshah. And it doesn't end here, I also have Priyank, and together we promise to keep you buzz'd."

"When I was offered the song, I knew instantly that it is going to be huge because of its beats, We shot the entire song in Chandigarh so we were constantly moving from one location to the next. It was a four-day schedule without enough time to even sleep," Priyank asserts.

