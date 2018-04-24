Badshah: Going on a diet for Veere Di Wedding's song was my biggest challenge

In an exclusive interaction with mid-day online, musician Badshah and Aastha Gill get candid about their song, Buzz and the idea behind creating the song, Whereas, Badshah, on the other hand, spilled some beans about his Veere Di Wedding song



Well, it was DJ Vale Babu that swooned the entire nation with its fresh flavour added by musician Badshah and Aastha Gill. And now, the duo is back with a bang! Their new rendition, Buzz, has rightly created the buzz it needed. With television's hot bloke, Priyank Sharma featuring in the song video, it has got temperatures soaring. While mid-day online sits with Badshah and Aastha to discuss the success of Buzz, they spill the beans about the song's making and the ideology behind creating the track. Badshah also speaks about how fortunate he feels to be working with some brilliant people in the industry and shed some light on his upcoming song from Veere Di Wedding.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

How was it collaborating with Aastha Gill, because DJ vale Babu was the song that brought you into the limelight?

Badshah: We are a family. I approached Aastha and asked her to do a song video together.

That DJ vale babu was a huge success, why so many years to come up with another track?

Badshah: Our stars weren't favouring us (jokes).

Aastha: Actually, DJ Vale Babu set such a huge benchmark that we could not afford to do something below that level. It had to either be of the same stature as Dj vale or above it.

Now that you are almost in every other big Bollywood film, how does it feel to live this?

Badshah: It feels really great that I am earning my daily bread and butter. But that has added to the pressure, what next? What new and fresh can I serve them? Anyway, the hard work is going on.

Is Bollywood very demanding when it comes to music?

Badshah: It's not demanding but they have a particular pattern in which they want us to function. For instance, there is no space for experimentation. It's then I think to myself, 'How do I recreate the same thing repeatedly?' But, thankfully, the people I work with, they understand this. And, in today's time the trend of music is changing rapidly. In every six months, sounds are changing, and this is something that the filmmakers and musicians, both of us understand. And this is the best thing, understanding.

Tell us something about this project? It has already crossed more than 36 million views.

Aastha Gill: This is my solo debut. Before this I had done, DJ Vale Babu with Badshah bhaiyya (brother) and we took time to create a new song after that. The decision of making buzz was very spontaneous. Badshah and me, we were working on another song and we got diverted from there. Badshah got this new idea, wherein, he asked me, 'What is the first thought that pops into girls minds when they see a hot guy?' So, I kept on saying that you lose your sleep over the guy. Day-night, it's just him that keeps going on in your head and Badshah kept on noting it. Within 50 minutes, he was ready with the song.



What did you'll decide about the song's feel, fast-paced or a party number?

Aastha: We started off as a party number…

Badshah: Yeah, we wanted something up-tempo and upbeat, but later, we thought to ourselves, let's make a good song. It should feel good to the ears. I like Guru's (Randhawa) philosophy in this. I don't think so, he thinks whether it's a party number or not. He just makes a sweet song. I think that is all we should do, make good songs.

How was it working with Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Sonam Kapoor for Veere Di Wedding?

Sonam, Rhea, and Swara…there was so much pressure about the fact that I had to go on a diet. I thought the song will anyway work, but going on a diet was the biggest pressure. How would I look between these phenomenal ladies - Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Swara Bhaskar, was my biggest concern, and it's directed by Farah Khan. Nothing, I just wanted to look little decent onscreen while I stand in the same frame with these ladies. The size of my face should look as theirs, not bigger than that. It's not a dance song but a song, which will be loved more by girls. It's a song that you can keep listening to while you are getting ready or going to the club.

What kind of reviews are you getting for Buzz?

Aastha Gill: The reviews are really great. Everyone is loving the song. It's the video that has been loved the most. People are loving the rap, Priyank Sharma. I think, overall, as a package, everyone is loving it. I haven't received any negative comments, which is a very good thing. Rarely does this happen in today's time!

