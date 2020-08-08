Badshah issues statement on police grilling him on fake followers: Was never involved in such practices

Rapper Badshah was grilled by the Mumbai police for over nine hours on Friday in connection with probe into a racket which creates and sells fake social media followers and 'likes', according to an official from Mumbai Police.

Now, the singer has put out a statement denied all the allegations levelled against him. He also stated that he has complete faith in the authorities investigating the matter. His complete statement read: "Following the summons, I have spoken to the Mumbai Police. I have aided the officials in their investigation by cooperating and carrying out the due diligence on my part. I've categorically denied all the allegations levelled against me and made it clear that I was never involved in such practices, nor do I condone them. The investigation procedure is being executed in accordance with the law and I have complete faith in the authorities, who are handling this matter. I'd like to thank all those who have conveyed their concern to me. It means a lot to me".

The CIU started probing the racket after Bollywood singer Bhumi Trivedi found that somebody had created her fake profile on social media and complained to the police

