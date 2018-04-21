Badshah loves 'High Fever... Dance Ka Naya Tevar'

The concept is very unique, the jodis are so emotionally connected to each other and they are so positive as well as talented," Badshah said



Badshah

Rapper Badshah loves the concept of dance reality TV show "High Fever…Dance Ka Naya Tevar". The rapper, along with singer Aastha Gill, became part of the &TV show as special guests. Together, they have given many hit numbers like "DJ waley babu", "Abhi toh party" and "Buzz". "The concept is very unique, the jodis are so emotionally connected to each other and they are so positive as well as talented," Badshah said in a statement to IANS.

"Everybody had something new to show. I am so blessed to be a part of the show for a day or two. People have to see the show to know what I am talking about." The show is judged by Ahmed Khan, Lara Dutta and Dana Alexa.

On her experience, Aastha said: "The concept of the show is beautiful, the talent here is amazing, kids are so cute and the vibe is very positive. This is my first show as a guest and my experience with the other judges has been great. They made me feel so comfortable, Lara ma'am is so sweet and Ahmed sir is amazing and he has a great sense of humour. "I feel the show is educating dancers about the terminology and the styles that are being used in the industry, which is very important."

